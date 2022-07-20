Usher announces Emory career training conference for students

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A philanthropic organization “Usher’s New Look” formed by singer Usher has announced a three-day conference at Emory University that will offer training, mentorship, and tools to help prepare students for future leadership roles.

A news release says the 2022 “Disruptivator Summit” will take place July 20-22 and is expected to attract more than 250 students.

During the Summit, students will gather for college preparation, workforce development, and even a Met Gala-style ball to uplift, empower and prepare them for future leadership roles.

BACKGROUND:

Usher’s New Look was founded 23 years ago by R&B singer and philanthropist Usher to give underserved young people a “New Look” on life and the understanding that their goals and dreams should be pursued and can indeed be achieved.

Since its founding, Usher’s New Look has helped transform the lives of over 55,000 youth around the world.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.