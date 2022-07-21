16 artists finish 16 Atlanta murals in less than a week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - 16 murals in less than 7 days- that is the challenge for more than a dozen artists, spray painting more Atlanta art into the city’s blueprint. Despite Thursday storms, artists are outside, determined to finish their pieces by Saturday.

One of the many powers of art, is its ability to change the narrative. To help an audience see through a new set of eyes, to remind them of the freedom they have, to color the world they want to live in.

“We say it is good luck when it rains during a mural project,” said Atlanta designer, artist and muralist, Greg Mike, ”The message of the project is just exploring the creative unknown which means try something new, try something new, push your boundaries, do something you haven’t done with your work before and hopefully inspire the community.”

The artists have a week to finish each piece.

”We split the roaster- half local, half out of state. It is really supporting local and also bringing in talent, a lot of people would never have the chance to see,” said Mike, “I started Outer Space Project 7 years ago on a mission to bring more art into the city of Atlanta and bring our artist community together.”

The artists are separated through town but their mission is one of unity.

”It is my favorite time of the year,” said Mike, “You have all of this creative energy in one space and it inspires me for the rest of the year.”

Tying this giant, chaotic and beautiful city together, with each bottle of spray paint.

“That is what it is all about. Taking a blank wall, a blank canvas, and adding some color and life and energy and hopefully, it makes people think differently,” said Mike.

