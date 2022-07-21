Advertisement

2 men found shot to death near Snellville park

Homicide Investigation on Lake Drive
Homicide Investigation on Lake Drive
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County police are looking for the person(s) responsible after two men were found dead with gunshot wounds near a park in Snellvile.

Officers responded to a person shot call along Lake Drive just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, they found the two men and a homicide unit was called to the scene to investigate.

Details remain limited at this time. CBS46 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

If anyone has any information, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or click here. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

