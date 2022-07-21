4 people arrested in connection with Sandy Springs home invasion attempt

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Four people have been arrested after police say they stopped an active home invasion attempt in Sandy Springs on Sunday.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, officers were conducting surveillance when they reported seeing multiple people trying to enter a home.

Three of the alleged intruders attempted to run away and were taken into custody after a short pursuit. A fourth person was also arrested after their vehicle crashed.

Police arrested and charged the following men in connection to the alleged home invasion attempt:

Malicek J Acree – Criminal Attempt Burglary, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Felony False Statements, and Misdemeanor Obstruction.

Malachi Davis – Criminal Attempt Home Invasion, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Felony False Statements, and Misdemeanor Obstruction

Jeremiah Jackson – Criminal Attempt Home Invasion, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Felony and Misdemeanor Obstruction

Quintavious Hayes - Criminal Attempt Home Invasion, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, and Felony Obstruction

