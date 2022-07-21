Affordable housing for Atlanta PD recruits gets an upgrade

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major incentive to recruit quality police officers here in Atlanta just got a new upgrade.

It’s new upgrades for a new opportunity for Atlanta’s new police officers.

Unity Place is an affordable housing complex that provides a place for recruits from out of state to live while training to join the force full-time. It first came about when the police foundation found a recruit sleeping in their car. Since then, it’s been full steam ahead in adding adequate help for those soon-to-be officers.

And it’s needed. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Police Department said they are looking to hire about 250 officers, which comes at a time when there is a need for new recruits nationwide.

Atlanta PD is hosting a hiring event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where interviews will happen on the spot. And Unity Place is a big part of the pitch to recruit new officers. It’s only $350 to $700 a month and after that, recruits receive a bonus to relocate to a permanent home after they’re sworn in.

