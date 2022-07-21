Anti-abortion advocate, mother reacts to Georgia abortion ruling

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of Georgia’s ‘heartbeat’ bill, which bans abortion in most cases following the detection of cardiac activity in the womb; typically at the 6th week of pregnancy.

CBS46′s Mariya Murrow spoke with anti-abortion advocate Suzanne Guy, who shared how her own experiences with pregnancy complications shaped her involvement with the commonly known “pro-life movement.”

“(They) told me she had chromosomal abnormalities not compatible with life and I kept thinking ‘she’s not lost her value. She’s not disposable,” Guy said of being faced with the decision to abort her pregnancy. “Just because she was sick does not mean she should be robbed of her intrinsic value.”

Guy’s now 24-year-old daughter, Rachel, was born weighing just one pound.

Now, Guy runs an organization called Life Initiatives and Value, which she says offers pregnancy resources to women who find themselves in unwanted and unplanned pregnancies while encouraging them to carry that pregnancy to full term.

“We are here to provide all kinds of resources like help paying rent, child care, we’ve thrown baby showers, given moms rides to and from their doctor’s appointments,” she said.

“We’re here to help you as much as you do or don’t want us involved. These are practical resources we are giving to these women that just gives them an extra bounce in their step.”

