‘Around 27 cars were broken into’ across Atlanta in recent weeks, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Atlanta police officials say around 27 vehicles were reported broken into and damaged by “mainly juveniles” and “some adults” in recent weeks.

Officers responded to a report of a break-in near an apartment complex at 55 Maple St. around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday after a report of a group of males breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, they observed a male wearing a dark hoodie and gloves who fled from them on foot.

Police later arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to one of the break-ins after he was caught on surveillance cameras and identified by a witness near the scene.

Police have issued a warning to remind motorists to avoid leaving any valuables in their cars and to lock their doors. In many cases, these individuals are repeat offenders and they’re largely juveniles,” Lt. Deaton said.

Police say surveillance video shows several people walking into the parking garage at 25 10th St. trying to find anything of value in these vehicles; the video shows them quickly fleeing the scene.

“During the past two weeks, we’ve received reports on a number of car break-ins. Neighborhoods in Multiple people are wanted in connection to car break-ins in Princeton Lakes. An arrest was made after a reported burglary in Pittsburgh. All three responsible for car break-ins reported recently in Pittsburgh are juveniles. A juvenile was arrested in connection to a break-in on Wednesday night in the Vine City and English Avenue communities.”

“My message to the neighborhoods that were victimized is we have made arrests in these cases and we are holding them accountable,” said Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

A 17-year-old was also arrested in connection to a midtown car break-in, according to Schierbaum.

Police have confirmed multiple adults and juveniles have been responsible for some of these car break-ins and in many cases, they were released the following day and committed the same crimes.

“It’s frustrating,” said Schierbaum. “We know programs such as midnight basketball or promise centers are doing their jobs and we need more programs like that. But, we know the individuals that do not participate in those programs that commit these crimes, they have to be held accountable and that starts with the police and the courts.”

The break-ins that have occurred are a reminder to lock your doors and remove any and all valuables from plain sight.

“What we’re asking is please do not leave your valuables in plain sight and please don’t leave weapons in your cars. We don’t want them getting into the wrong hands,” said Atlanta Police Lt. Nicholaus Deaton.

“We’re still identifying robbery victims and figuring out what was stolen,” Lt. Deaton said.

Lt. Deaton says additional charges are pending.

