Atlanta Dream to host first HBCU Weekend

Dream to partner with Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance for next weekend’s games
Rhyne Howard with the Atlanta Dream.
Rhyne Howard with the Atlanta Dream.(WKYT)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Dream will host their first HBCU and Divine Nine Weekend Celebration during their games July 28 and July 30. $5 from each ticket will go to scholarship funds for Atlanta students. Proceeds from July 28 will go to the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance Scholarship Fund. Proceeds from July 30 will go to the NPHC Greater Atlanta Scholarship Program. The Dream and Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance also established two scholarships for local female athletes.

The Dream also collaborated with LegacyHistoryPride for a limited merch drop at Gateway Center Arena. The package includes a hoodie, shorts and bucket hat.

Tickets for the HBCU night against the Minnesota Lynx July 28 can be found here. Ticket for the July 30 Divine Nine game against the Dallas Wings can be found here.

