Advertisement

Chamblee road blocked as crews clean fallen tree, debris after storm

Road blocked as crews clean up debris from fallen trees
Trees reported down in Chamblee
Trees reported down in Chamblee(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) - Clean-up efforts are underway after a tree and wires fell onto a street in Chamblee on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to 3169 Laventure Dr. for reports of a fallen tree.

Debris from the fallen tree fell onto two cars parked on a street during the storm.

Our CBS46 cameras observed two vehicles partially damaged from debris, a wire down and two police cruisers blocking off the street.

There is no official word on how long it will take to clean up the street or if any injuries were reported.

Stay with CBS46 News as we continue to bring you news and weather updates.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Carroll, Coweta, Haralson, Paulding, Douglas and Fulton is in effect.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Families collect free school supplies at an event hosted by Amerigroup
School supply giveaway alleviates inflation-driven budget squeeze for Cobb County families
Man finds weapon outside Atlanta high school
Weapon reportedly found outside of an Atlanta high school Thursday morning
Up on the Roof's Max Tezza and Taste of Atlanta's Dale Desena stopped by CBS 46 to preview this...
Taste Around Town hits Alpharetta July 22-23
Four arrested after a reported brawl at a Popeyes in Coweta County
Four arrested after reported ‘brawl’ at Popeyes in Coweta County