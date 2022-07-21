Chamblee road blocked as crews clean fallen tree, debris after storm

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) - Clean-up efforts are underway after a tree and wires fell onto a street in Chamblee on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to 3169 Laventure Dr. for reports of a fallen tree.

Debris from the fallen tree fell onto two cars parked on a street during the storm.

Our CBS46 cameras observed two vehicles partially damaged from debris, a wire down and two police cruisers blocking off the street.

There is no official word on how long it will take to clean up the street or if any injuries were reported.

Stay with CBS46 News as we continue to bring you news and weather updates.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Carroll, Coweta, Haralson, Paulding, Douglas and Fulton is in effect.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.