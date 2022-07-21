Crack cocaine, dozens of guns seized from Riverdale storage unit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of handguns and long guns were seized Tuesday in Riverdale by local narcotic officers and federal officials.

According to the Clayton County police department, the seizure took place at a storage unit in the 600 block of Poplar Springs Road. A K9 unit did a free air sniff of the unit.

“The K9 gave indications to a positive alert, which allowed the narcotics unit to obtain a search warrant,” police said.

A search of the unit yielded 14 handguns; 31 long guns; almost 76 grams of crack cocaine; 46 magazines and an unspecified amount of ammo.

