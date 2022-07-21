FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible in metro Atlanta today

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect another day with scattered showers and storms in metro Atlanta, with the potential for severe thunderstorms starting late this afternoon.

Thursday’s forecast

High - 90°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 80%

Scattered rain this morning

Scattered showers will be possible in metro Atlanta later this morning, although no severe thunderstorms are expected.

Severe storms after 4 p.m.

Several lines of storms are expected to move into metro Atlanta from the north starting at 4 p.m. and continuing through the rest of the evening. All of metro Atlanta is under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds as the primary threat.

Download the CBS46 First Alert weather app to stay weather ready ahead of the storms this evening.

Forecast map for 5 p.m. in north Georgia (CBS46)

Forecast map for 10 p.m. Thursday (CBS46)

Slight risk of severe storms in metro Atlanta Thursday (CBS46)

Dry, hot this weekend

Starting Friday, our chances of rain will gradually decrease going into the weekend. While it will be dry this weekend, it’ll also be hot with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90′s.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.