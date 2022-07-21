Four arrested after reported ‘brawl’ at Popeyes in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a brawl that police say happened at a Popeye’s restaurant in Coweta County over the weekend.

The brawl reportedly happened at the Popeyes location on Fischer Crossing in Sharpsburg.

Police say they arrested Lamia Donniesha Green, Michael Alexander West Jr., Tauzhanae Jalasia Williams and Demarius Lovett. It is unclear at this time if they will face any charges or what led up to the brawl.

