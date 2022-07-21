Four arrested after reported ‘brawl’ at Popeyes in Coweta County

Advertisement

Four arrested after a reported brawl at a Popeyes in Coweta County
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a brawl that police say happened at a Popeye’s restaurant in Coweta County over the weekend.

The brawl reportedly happened at the Popeyes location on Fischer Crossing in Sharpsburg.

Police say they arrested Lamia Donniesha Green, Michael Alexander West Jr., Tauzhanae Jalasia Williams and Demarius Lovett. It is unclear at this time if they will face any charges or what led up to the brawl.

There is no additional information.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for more updates as they become available.

