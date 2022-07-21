GBI investigates death of woman arrested in Hancock County

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a woman who suffered fatal injuries in Hancock County deputies’ custody.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, Brianna Marie Grier, 28, of Sparta, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

The early investigation indicates deputies were called to a home on Hickory Grove Church Road in Sparta, and Grier was arrested at the home.

While deputies were taking Grier to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, she fell out of a patrol car and suffered significant injuries. She died because of those injuries.

Grier’s body will be taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the GBI’s regional investigate office in Milledgeville to investigate on July 15.

