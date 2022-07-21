Advertisement

GBI investigates death of woman arrested in Hancock County

Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Georgia Bureau of Investigation(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a woman who suffered fatal injuries in Hancock County deputies’ custody. 

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, Brianna Marie Grier, 28, of Sparta, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. 

The early investigation indicates deputies were called to a home on Hickory Grove Church Road in Sparta, and Grier was arrested at the home. 

MORE | Missing woman may have died in Warren County crash

While deputies were taking Grier to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, she fell out of a patrol car and suffered significant injuries. She died because of those injuries.

Grier’s body will be taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the GBI’s regional investigate office in Milledgeville to investigate on July 15.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CLAUDE 'TEX' MCIVER
Fulton DA files motion to retry Claud ‘Tex’ McIver in wife’s 2016 death
Kidz Bop group for Petal Fall Festival
KIDZ BOP Live comes to Alpharetta Aug. 14
Walk A Mile With A Child
Health festival promoting physical activity scheduled at World Congress Center
Poet Life founder Christoph Jenkins and poet Mr. B Rockstar appeared on CBS 46 to discuss Poet...
Poet Life Fest arrives in Atlanta
All lanes on I-285 SB shut down near Washington Road
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-285 SB after car fire