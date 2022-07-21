Georgia medical doctor reacts to newly enacted abortion ban

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia has become the latest state to enact a near-full abortion ban after a federal appeals court lifted an injunction on the state’s controversial “heartbeat bill”, which bans abortion procedures after fetal cardiac activity is detected; usually at around six weeks of pregnancy.

CBS46′s Mariya Murrow spoke with Georgia OBGYN Dr. Nisha Verma about the future of abortion care under House Bill 481.

“We’ve seen from other states that have passed abortion bans the effects these laws have,” Dr. Verma explained. “These laws do affect miscarriage management, they’ve had downstream effects on people with ectopic pregnancies. This is affecting a wide range of reproductive healthcare beyond what we typically think about as abortion care.”

The “heartbeat bill” bars physicians practicing medicine in the state from offering abortion services to women after cardiac activity is detected, which can often be as early as the 6th week of pregnancy.

“Georgia has had restrictions on abortion for many years,” Dr. Virma explained. “These are things (medical providers) have had to deal with, that our patients have had to deal with and that has made it harder for patients to access the care they need. H.B. 481 is only going to make this infinitely harder for our patients to get care.”

“I always counsel (patients) on all of their options including continuing the pregnancy and abortion. For my patients that choose abortion, up until today, we’ve been able to provide that care for up to 22 weeks. Now with H.B. 481 going into effect, we are trying to figure out how to get people connected to other places, we’re trying to utilize our local abortion fund to help people with resources and get people in as early as we can.”

Dr. Virma added that patients looking for information on abortion care should continue reaching out to their doctors who can help provide information and answers to their questions.

“There are also resources online that go through a lot of the medical information patients should know about abortion and also links to some resources that people can use to find abortion care near them.”

