Georgians react to ruling on Heartbeat Law that prevented abortion ban

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, abortion is now largely illegal in Georgia.

An injunction was lifted on Wednesday on Georgia’s Heartbeat law.

State Attorney General Chris Carr says the rule allows the controversial legislation to take effect immediately.

Both candidates for governor -- current Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams -- spoke about the ruling after the announcement was made.

As you can imagine, they have very different takes on the ban on abortions in Georgia. This issue could draw voters to the polls in November but it has real effects right now.

Gov. Kemp originally signed the bill in 2019. It was held up in a federal appeals court.

In the wake of the decision, Americans’ approval of the Supreme Court is falling.

A new poll released today found just 38% of the country now says it approves of the nations’ highest court. A year ago, that number was 60%.

After the ruling on Wednesday in Georgia, some people reacted with outrage and others with relief.

Those who worked tirelessly against the ban include ACLU Georgia’s Executive Director Andrea Young.

Young says women who now find themselves in distress should still reach out to their provider and look for abortion funds that can help with travel expenses if necessary to go elsewhere.

Those who were advocates for the ban says that it will save lives.

Suzanne Guy is pro-life and said she cried “tears of joy” when the ruling came down.

The ACLU says they are now looking at all legal options and will educate the community about what this means.

They are also reminding Georgians to vote in November.

