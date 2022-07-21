Group calling on Atlanta city council to set aside $300K to fund abortion care

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Atlanta leaders are moving swiftly to figure out an action in response to the newly restrictive Georgia abortion law in effect. Abortion is now illegal in the state once a fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is around six weeks.

The day after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announced Georgia’s implementation of its “Heartbeat law,” emotions ran high.

“It was a punch in the gut. It doesn’t matter that you know it’s coming, it’s still really hard to receive the news,” said Allison Coffman, executive director for Amplify GA Collaborative.

Those on the other side also had strong reactions.

“I was beyond thrilled, thanking God from the bottom of my heart. We’ve worked towards this with so many outstanding people. We’ve prayed for this for so long,” said Suzanne Guy, who supports Georgia’s “Heartbeat law”.

Amplify GA Collaborative is an organization that works to protect, expand and affirm abortion access in Georgia. They’re calling on Atlanta city council members to designate an “abortion fund” into the budget.

“Out of pocket, cost of a first-trimester abortion is around $560, so most Georgians can’t afford that unexpected expense,” said Coffman. “Many of us can’t take time off work. We can’t secure childcare for that abortion, and if you’re traveling from out of state, then the costs increase astronomically.”

Council members are expected to meet on August 1 to discuss whether they want to use the city’s general fund, which is funded by taxpayers, to set aside a potential $300,000 to help Atlanta women access abortion care.

But for Suzanne Guy who has supported the law since the start, the idea of setting aside money to help women is horrifying.

“That breaks my heart. We need to do better by women. Women deserve real help, real hope, real resources, and that is not real help for women,” said Guy.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dicken’s office told CBS46 that the mayor is monitoring the situation as the city explores any potential local action within its authority.

Atlanta city council is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. on August 1. A public comment period is expected and advocates on both sides are urging residents to show up early and comment.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.