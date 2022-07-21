Confirmed monkeypox cases reported in Georgia grow to 158, CDC says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state of Georgia has climbed to 158, according to the CDC.

That number previously climbed from 96 confirmed cases on July 14 and there were 48 reported on July 13.

According to the CDC, Georgia previously had the highest number of confirmed cases in the southeast United States. Now, officials have reported 208 cases in Florida. There have been 356 confirmed cases in California. New York state has seen the highest number of confirmed cases in the U.S. with 581, officials add.

There are seven states that have not reported any confirmed cases of monkeypox including Alaska, Mississippi, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, Maine and Vermont.

Dr. Carlos del Rio, infectious disease specialist at the Emory University School of Medicine, attributed this spike to a surge in testing capability nationwide.

“It’s testing. We weren’t testing enough before. Now we have testing in many commercial labs. So there’s more testing happening. As more testing happens more cases are going to be diagnosed,” said del Rio in an interview with CBS46 on July 14.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.