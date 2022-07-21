One dies after heavy fire at Union City home Thursday afternoon, officials say

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a deadly fire at a Union City home on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a home on the 4900 block of Fairburn Avenue around 3:50 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. One resident was inside when crews entered the home.

That individual was rushed to an area hospital where officials say they were later pronounced dead.

According to officials, the Union City Fire Department assisted in putting the fire out.

There is no word from officials on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for more updates as they come into our newsroom.

