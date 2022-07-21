One shot, killed at restaurant in Clayton County

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal shooting at a restaurant in Clayton County is under investigation.

According to Clayton County Police, just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Highway 138 in Riverdale to a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found a man dead laying on the floor inside American Wings & Hibachi restaurant with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim has not yet been identified as his family is yet to be notified.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

