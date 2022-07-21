Restaurant Report Card: JJ Fish & Chicken fails with 52; SabaRaba’s scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tara Boulevard in Clayton County, there’s trouble brewing at a fast-food restaurant in Jonesboro.

JJ Fish & Chicken failed with 52 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken, fish and coleslaw were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, raw fish was thawing in stagnant water. And there were rodent droppings and flies in the facility. CBS46 questioned management about the pest problem.

“They’re not here,” Manager Tamara Elmore said.

Moments later, another manager invited us into the kitchen and answered our questions.

“They don’t come out during the time that we’re cooking anyway. They usually come here at night and try to drop down and eat whatever is here, but we’ve done a great job of cleaning everything up at night to make sure they don’t have anything to eat,” Manager David Little said.

Management assured us they’re their food is safe to eat.

“Everything has been corrected. We normally are As. That’s all we provide,” Elmore said.

Now to some other scores, in Gwinnett County, Parkside District in Lawrenceville failed for a second straight week. This time they scored 57 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory and had several food items at unsafe temperatures. In DeKalb County, Wendy’s on Chamblee Tucker Road in Atlanta received a 92. And in Fulton County, Muchacho on Memorial Drive earned 96-points.

And at SabaRaba’s on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs in the Parkside Shops they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Make that two in a row. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

The restaurant is in a 200 -square-foot shipping container located in the middle of the parking lot. This is authentic Israeli street food. The owner is from Tel Aviv, so everything on the menu is authentic and made to order every day. You can order schnitzel over the Israeli salad, market salad with grilled chicken, falafel plate with hummus, shawarma plate, shawarma luffa, seasoned cauliflower, falafel pita, and the sabich sandwich.

