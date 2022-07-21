School supply giveaway alleviates inflation-driven budget squeeze for Cobb County families

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The timing couldn’t have been better for the hundreds of students and their family members who showed up Thursday at the Cobb County Civic Center to receive free backpacks and school supplies.

For many, their budgets are stretched thin because of sky-high inflation.

“The food, the gas, the bills, and the mortgage, everything,” said Norma Falu of Powder Springs. “It’s a lot on a family.”

Falu attended the event with her daughter and two grandsons. The boys were thrilled to receive new backpacks, along with notebooks, pens, pencils, and other necessities.

“We know it’s not always everything they need, but just getting them started,” said Maria Henriquez, marketing director for health insurance company Amerigroup Georgia, the company that sponsored the event.

Henriquez said this is the seventh year Amerigroup has hosted school supply giveaways. The company partners with community groups to make sure families also have information on health screenings and other important programs to help get them through the school year.

“First of all, when we promote the event, we see the excitement of ‘Yes, I want to be there. I need this,’” Henriquez said, “and then when they’re here, it’s amazing, not only to see how happy they are when they receive a backpack with the school supplies, but they sometimes get to pick different items that go inside, and just the parents being very, very grateful.”

Amerigroup is hosting a similar event in DeKalb County August 30. It’s scheduled for 12 – 2 p.m. at Exchange Park, located at 2771 Columbia Dr, Decatur, GA 30034.

