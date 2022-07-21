Taste Around Town hits Alpharetta July 22-23
21+ event will be held in Union Hill Park
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Taste of Atlanta will bring its “Taste Around Town” project to Alpharetta’s Union Hill Park this weekend. Alpharetta restaurants will bring their best dishes for guests to sample. The Friday session runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the Saturday sessions are from noon to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
