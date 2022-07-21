Advertisement

Weapon reportedly found outside of an Atlanta high school Thursday morning

Man finds weapon outside Atlanta high school
Man finds weapon outside Atlanta high school(Gwyn Herbein)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a man says he found a gun outside of a northeast Atlanta high school on Thursday morning.

The weapon was reportedly found by a man outside Midtown High School located at 929 Charles Allen Dr. around 7:30 a.m.

A man shared a photo of the weapon he allegedly found with CBS46 News.

There is no official word from police on who the weapon belongs to or why it was on the ground.

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News as we continue to bring you updates.

