25th Annual EGGtober Fest scheduled for Oct. 8

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big Green Egg announced the 25th annual EGGtober Fest is scheduled for Oct. 8 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. The outdoor grill maker began the event in 1998 as a convention for their online forum. A wide variety of foods will be available, all cooked on the company’s signature big green cooking systems. The event is scheduled to have more than 250 EGGs.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

