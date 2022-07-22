Armed guards, metal detectors among metro school districts’ safety plans

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - School districts across metro Atlanta continue to layout their safety plans as the new school year approaches, many taking new precautions to ensure student and faculty safety.

On Friday, Gwinnett County Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, outlined its safety protocols, which includes the initiation of the district’s visitor management system known as “Raptor.” It allows personnel at each school building to screen all adult visitors against the national sex offender registry.

“It does not check any kind of immigration status, a wanted status if there are outstanding warrants or anything like that,” said Chief Tony Lockard with Gwinnett County Schools police.

The district is also retrofitting 19 additional schools with security vestibules. Fifteen schools already have the entrance barriers.

“The video doorbell, they have to ring that, get buzzed in,” Lockard explained. They come into the first set of doors, get approval to through the second set of doors.”

Lockard put new emphasis on a confidential tip line that students and parents can call if they see something suspicious.

“You have to draw a fine line in keeping a school safe and making it look like a military installation,” Lockard said. “What we like to rely on are the citizens, parents and students that they are our eyes and ears.”

School safety is top of mind for Frankie Stith. The mom of two has a nine-year-old daughter who will start fourth grade in the district next month.

“When I send her to school, I’m putting my daughter’s life in someone else’s hands,” Stith. “I always want to know what’s going on.”

Stith welcomed the enhanced safety improvements in the district but said she also wants more transparency.

“I just really hope this school year, the school systems communicate with us more,” she added.

Metro School Districts’ Safety Measures:

Clayton County Schools

Georgia’s fifth largest school district will require clear backpacks this fall . The district will also install metal detectors at all secondary schools.

Cobb County Schools

The School Board passed a measure on July 14 that will allow district employees to volunteer to undergo training to carry a firearm on school campuses. The measure excludes classroom teachers, and the board emphasized no one will be forced or required to carry a firearm.

Fulton County Schools

The district is moving forward with a threat assessment tool . It’s a road map to measure who is a risk on campus, how much of a risk they are to others, and what response should be involved - like police, a parent, or professional clinician. The assessment tool is organized by three levels.

Douglas County Schools

All five of the district’s high schools will be equipped with Mobile Security Units, like those used in shopping center parking lots. The device, with zoom and 360-degree rotation capabilities, can also talk, sound alarms and trigger sirens automatically or at the direction of the district’s police department

Gainesville City Schools

The School Board approved $1 million in security funding on July 18 . The money will be used to hire armed guards at each of the district’s school buildings.

DeKalb County Schools

While the district would not discuss all security measures in place, it highlighted that it’s adding additional officers, who will receive ALERRT training for active Shooter situations and CIT (Crisis Intervention Training). The DeKalb County School District does not require clear book bags or lunch boxes.

Atlanta Public Schools

The district is in the process of hiring more officers, including a gang intelligence officer. APS is also restructuring the Office of Student Discipline and extending that work to include Restorative Justice A district spokesperson said schools will have updated emergency plans by the start of school, and we will continue installing security vestibules at 53 schools using SPLOST funds

Virtually, every school district CBS46 reached out to noted that they are working to hire more school resource officers (SROs), as well as promoted their Say Something Anonymous Reporting initiatives.

