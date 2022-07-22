Atlanta rapper Lil Baby partners with AXE to create new products for men

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning rapper and Atlanta native Lil Baby announced he has teamed up with AXE to create new products for men called “WHAXE.”

Officials say it stems from Lil Baby’s nickname “WHAM” and is a “cheeky combination of AXE’s nickname “WXE” and Lil Baby’s nickname.

The WHAXE Pack includes the WHAXE stick, WHAXE wash, WHAXE ring and WHAXE cleaner.

“I only do deals that feel authentic to me,” said Lil Baby. “Being an AXE user myself, coming up with this collaboration for WHAXE Pack was a natural move for me.”

The WHAXE stick is a full-size AXE apollo deodorant stick on a chain. It has platinum metallic with laser-etched text and rhinestone cap and twist bottom. The WHAXE wash is an exclusive platinum metallic bottle.

Lil Baby recently teamed up with prominent restauranteur Lemont Bradley and are hiring 100 people to fill multiple job positions at Auto Spa Bistro, Clutch Restaurant and other businesses in Atlanta.

Lil Baby is best known for hits We Paid, Yes Indeed featuring Drake, Forever featuring Lil Wayne, Every Chance I Get, The Bigger Picture and more.

In early 2022, Lil Baby won a Grammy award for the best melodic performance for the song Hurricane featuring Kanye West and The Weekend.

