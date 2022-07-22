Car break-in, tire theft attempts foiled by metro community members

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three people are in police custody after two metro residents reported car-related crimes in their area.

A Buckhead resident called police at 3 a.m. to report seeing an alleged car break-in attempt at their apartment building on Peachtree Road.

Officers responded to the scene and found three men in a car.

That’s when police say the men attempted to drive off, allegedly ramming into the police cruiser in the process.

One of the men was apprehended right away. Another attempted to get away by jumping over 50 feet off of the parking deck. He was rushed to Grady Hospital for his injuries.

The third man managed to escape police.

APD says they recovered three firearms from the vehicle left at the scene. An investigation remains ongoing.

On that same night, a Dunwoody resident called police after apparently seeing someone stealing tires from a parked vehicle. When officers arrived, they saw a person rolling a tire away.

An arrest was made and the tire was returned to its proper owner.

Police are encouraging community members to call police if they believe they’ve witnessed a crime.

