College Park Skyhawks host basketball clinic for 70 youth

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -The College Park Skyhawks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, partnered with local attorney Kenneth S. Nugent to bring 70 youths a fun basketball clinic at Welcome All Park on Friday.

Skyhawks team officials including head coach Steve Gansey, assistant coaches Ronnie Burrell and Da’Sean Butler taught kids the fundamentals of basketball.

“Getting out in the community to engage with kids and teach them the game we all love is one of the best parts of the job,” said Gansey. “It was great to get outside and spend the day with the kids, and with the help of Ken Nugent and his team it was an amazing event.”

According to officials, the kids were chosen from the Welcome All Summer Camp, the TRU Foundation by Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz and several local AAU circuits.

“I am happy to be able to support the College Park Skyhawks not only on the court but also in the community,” Nugent said. “The opportunity that this clinic provides the youth of College Park goes beyond the game of basketball, which is the power of teamwork and the heart of what we do.”

