Duluth PD appoints first female police chief in department’s 100-year history
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) - The Duluth Police Department introduced its newly appointed chief of police.
Chief Jacquelyn Carruth is a 26-year veteran of the department and will be the first female chief in the department’s 100-year history. In addition, Carruth will be one of only 3% of police chiefs in the state who are female.
Congratulation Chief Carruth!
