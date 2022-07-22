FEC complaint dismissed against Rep. Carter’s ad around All-Star Game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A political ad that dates back to the 2021 MLB All Star Game did not violate campaign finance rules, according to the Federal Election Commission.

It’s been almost a year since the Democratic Party of Georgia filed a complaint against First District Congressman Buddy Carter over the ad. The ad focused on the decision to move the All Star game out of Atlanta after Governor Brian Kemp signed an election reform plan into law.

But it wasn’t the content of the ad that was the source of the complaint.

It was over where the ad ran, and the money spent to buy airtime. In their complaint, the Democratic Party claimed Carter violated federal rules by not updating his campaign status.

They argued because the ad ran outside of the First District, Carter should have updated his candidate designation to one for a statewide office to be in line with federal campaign spending laws.

This week, the FEC says “there is no reason to believe” that Carter or his campaign violated the law. Representative Carter’s re-election campaign sent WTOC a copy of the response, showing the FEC considers this complaint closed.

The Republican is running to keep his seat in Congress right now. He’ll face Democrat Wade Herring when the polls open for the general election in November.

