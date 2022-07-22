FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pop-up storm this evening; Hot this weekend
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a pop-up storm possible and highs in the upper 80′s.
Friday’s forecast
High - 89°
Normal high - 90°
Chance of rain - 30%
What you need to know
We won’t see as much rain this morning as we saw Thursday. It’ll stay mostly dry through lunch with a pop-up storm possible this evening as you come home from work.
High pressure will build into north Georgia this weekend with lower rain chances at 20% and hotter temperatures in the low 90′s. Heat index temperatures may hit 100° Sunday and Monday, so be sure and drink plenty of water if you plan on being outdoors.
