FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pop-up storm this evening; Hot this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a pop-up storm possible and highs in the upper 80′s.

Friday’s forecast

High - 89°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 30%

What you need to know

We won’t see as much rain this morning as we saw Thursday. It’ll stay mostly dry through lunch with a pop-up storm possible this evening as you come home from work.

Forecast map for Friday evening (CBS46)

High pressure will build into north Georgia this weekend with lower rain chances at 20% and hotter temperatures in the low 90′s. Heat index temperatures may hit 100° Sunday and Monday, so be sure and drink plenty of water if you plan on being outdoors.

Heat index forecast for Atlanta (CBS46)

