Flip Circus coming to Lawrenceville July 29

Circus Vasquez’s sister circus embarks on debut tour
A performer overlooks Flip circus.(Eduardo Hernandez Mendoza | Flip Circus)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Flip Circus, the sister circus of Circus Vasquez, will stop at Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville July 29-Aug. 15. The debut circus is a smaller, more intimate experience than Circus Vasquez; the circus claims no seat is further than 50 feet from the ring. The circuses share some acts, including the Ukrainian acrobats Bingo Troupe.

Tickets are $25 for children and $40 for adults. They can be bought here.

If you’re so inclined, you could see both circuses in one day. Circus Vasquez is at Plaza Fiesta through July 31.

