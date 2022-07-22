Advertisement

Food Truck Friday: Greedyman’s Bar-B-Que and Grill

Greedyman’s Bar-B-Que and Grill stopped by CBS 46 to share some grub for Food Truck Friday!
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s the second week of Food Truck Friday! Greedyman’s Bar-B-Que and Grill stopped by to share their tips for starting a food truck business, all while showing off some of their most signature dishes.

On today’s menu:

  • Smoked Apple Rib Tips with Sweet Smoked Baked Beans
  • Signature Smoked K.C. Wings with Seasoned Steak Fries
  • The Smoked Bar-B-Que Turkey Sandwich with Smoked Turkey Collard Greens
  • Crispy Fried Fish with Turkey Bacon Coleslaw
  • Smoked Apple Beef Sausage with Turkey Bacon Potato Salad

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

