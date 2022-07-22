Food Truck Friday: Greedyman’s Bar-B-Que and Grill
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s the second week of Food Truck Friday! Greedyman’s Bar-B-Que and Grill stopped by to share their tips for starting a food truck business, all while showing off some of their most signature dishes.
On today’s menu:
- Smoked Apple Rib Tips with Sweet Smoked Baked Beans
- Signature Smoked K.C. Wings with Seasoned Steak Fries
- The Smoked Bar-B-Que Turkey Sandwich with Smoked Turkey Collard Greens
- Crispy Fried Fish with Turkey Bacon Coleslaw
- Smoked Apple Beef Sausage with Turkey Bacon Potato Salad
