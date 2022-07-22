Former Atlanta Brave Dwight Smith Dead at 58

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Dwight Smith died at 58, the team announced Monday.

Smith spent eight seasons in the majors. He debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1989, spending most of his career with the Northsiders. 1989 was his best season. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting after slashing 324/.382/.493 with nine home runs. Smith never reached those heights again, coming closest in 1993, his final year with the Cubs.

He signed with the then-California Angels before the 1994 season, but the Angels traded him to the Baltimore Orioles before a strike cut the season short. The Braves signed him before the 1995 season; he appeared in 204 games for the Braves over the next two seasons before retiring.

He was a key player in the 1995 postseason. Smith had multiple clutch hits in the NLDS and World Series that helped the Braves win their first title in Atlanta.

Smith is survived by his wife Cheryl, daughters Taylor and Shannyn and son Dwight Jr. Dwight Smith Jr. is also a major leaguer, appearing in 169 games for the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles from 2017 to 2020. He currently plays with the independent Lexington Legends.

