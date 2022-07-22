Advertisement

Gwinnet Police say one person dead after shooting involving SWAT team

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett Police are reporting that a person is dead after a shooting involving their department.

The shooting happened near Templeton Lane and Templeton Drive in Loganville. Gwinnett’s SWAT team was reportedly involved.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time. It is also unknown what led to the shooting.

It is unknown if any police officers were also injured.

CBS46 has a crew on the way and will update this story when more information is available.

