Gwinnett County schools’ police chief to outline safety plan

SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) - With less than two weeks before the start of the new school year, the man in charge of keeping children safe in Georgia’s largest school district will outline his safety plan Friday.

Gwinnett County Public Schools Chief of Police Tony Lockard will brief reporters on the district’s new safety initiatives at 1 p.m. at Collins Hill High School near Suwanee.

For one thing, the district is fully implementing a visitor management system known as “Raptor.” It will enable personnel at each school building in Gwinnett County to screen all adult visitors against the National Sex Offender Registry. The district also has new, enhanced safety cameras in each of its high school stadiums.

School officials also are putting a new emphasis on a confidential tip line that students and parents can call if they see something suspicious. The district is also planning to hire more school resource officers in addition to the 98 officers the district has already employed.

