Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office jailer arrested and terminated

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A jailer for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and terminated, according to a press release.

The jailer has been identified as Kenneth Sutton and he is facing the following charges: violation of oath of office, conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband, introduction of contraband (drugs), distribution of MDMA (Ecstasy), distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana, and more.

Sutton is currently being held without bond and the investigation is being handled by the Investigative Services Unit and Jail Intelligence Unit.

The decision to charge Sutton was done in cooperation with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, according to the release.

GCSO says they will not release any other information at this time.

