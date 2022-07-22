Advertisement

Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office jailer arrested and terminated

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A jailer for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and terminated, according to a press release.

The jailer has been identified as Kenneth Sutton and he is facing the following charges: violation of oath of office, conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband, introduction of contraband (drugs), distribution of MDMA (Ecstasy), distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana, and more.

Sutton is currently being held without bond and the investigation is being handled by the Investigative Services Unit and Jail Intelligence Unit.

The decision to charge Sutton was done in cooperation with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, according to the release.

GCSO says they will not release any other information at this time.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tenants say fire alarms didn’t go off during massive Brookhaven fire
Dozens say company that owns apartment ‘isn’t doing enough to help’ after fire
Duluth PD appoints first female police chief in department’s 100-year history
The security vestibule inside Collins Hill High School
Armed guards, metal detectors among metro school districts’ safety plans
63-year-old Gwinnett County man surprised after biking from west to east coast
63-year-old Gwinnett County man surprised after biking from west to east coast
Joro spiders are showing up in other parts of the U.S. after first being found in northern...
Joro spiders are spreading in Georgia, S.C., reports say