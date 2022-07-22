Advertisement

Health festival promoting physical activity scheduled at World Congress Center

The National Medical Association and Atlanta Medical Association are set to host their 15th annual Walk a Mile With a Child
Walk A Mile With A Child
Walk A Mile With A Child(Debra Meeks | Atlanta Medical Association)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The National Medical Association and Atlanta Medical Association are set to host their 15th annual Walk a Mile With a Child event to promote physical activity targeting the African-American community, according to officials.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on July 30 and the event will be held from 9 a.m. until Noon. The event will begin with a one-mile walk around Centennial Olympic Park. After the walk, participants will then be able to attend the health festival at the World Congress Convention Center.

Atlanta Medical Association photo
Atlanta Medical Association photo(Debra Meeks | Atlanta Medical Association)

Several Atlanta Falcons team officials and players and Fuel Up to 60 will be in attendance and will host the warmup exercises at 8 a.m.

Officials say nearly 60% of American children do not have healthy cardiorespiratory fitness or nutritional lifestyles, a key measure of physical fitness and overall health. Individuals who are overweight or obese are at greater risk for many diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, stroke and cancer.

The event is free and open to the public.

