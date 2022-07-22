Clayton County residents endure repeated apartment flooding

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Valerie Williams gets a sinking feeling seeing rain on the radar.

“I live in fear of the rain. I honestly, every time I know it’s going to rain, I’m in tears. Honestly, I have panic attacks, my anxiety goes through the roof,” said Williams, inside her Clayton County apartment.

Williams said her apartment repeatedly floods when heavy rains pour into her neighborhood.

Clayton County residents endure repeated flooding in apartments. (CBS46 News)

She and other neighbors showed CBS46 multiple videos of flooded apartments at the Dahlridge Apartments along Flat Shoals Road.

Williams, who’s lived in the same complex for roughly five years, believes it’s a drainage problem tied to foundational issues of her apartment.

“You never think rain is a problem but it is, it’s a big problem here. And it’s not just me,” she said on Thursday.

CBS46 talked with two other residents who also experience repeated flooding issues. Williams said there are up to 14 other residents impacted.

CBS46 reached out to Dahlridge Apartments about these repeated issues, but we did not receive a response.

Williams said she feels stuck with a housing market that leaves her few affordable alternatives.

She said she’s tried to negotiate with her current landlord but so far, she says they have not offered a fair solution.

“I don’t know what else to do or where else to turn,” Williams said.

