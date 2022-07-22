Investigation underway after a tree falls, injuring man in Stonecrest

STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a tree fell on a man in Stonecrest on Friday.

Officials say authorities responded to 3563 Serenity Lane near Evans Mill Road after reports of a tree fallen.

DeKalb County fire officials tell CBS46 News a man went into traumatic arrest after the tree fell on him.

There is no official word on the current extent of his injuries.

Our CBS46 News chopper spotted what appears to be a tree removal company truck near multiple trees down.

No additional information was provided by emergency crews.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

