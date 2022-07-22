Advertisement

Investigation underway after a tree falls, injuring man in Stonecrest

Tree reportedly falls on man in Stonecrest on Friday
Tree reportedly falls on man in Stonecrest on Friday(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a tree fell on a man in Stonecrest on Friday.

Officials say authorities responded to 3563 Serenity Lane near Evans Mill Road after reports of a tree fallen.

DeKalb County fire officials tell CBS46 News a man went into traumatic arrest after the tree fell on him.

There is no official word on the current extent of his injuries.

Our CBS46 News chopper spotted what appears to be a tree removal company truck near multiple trees down.

No additional information was provided by emergency crews.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Imagen ilustrativa
One injured, one arrested after shooting in Lithia Springs
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby partners with AXE
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby partners with AXE to create new products for men
Convenience store safety legislation
Convenience store safety legislation proposed
Man shot, killed in Loganville
Man shot and killed by police in Loganville