Jamey Johnson to play Stockbridge Amphitheater July 23

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Platinum-selling country artist Jamey Johnson will play the Stockbridge Amphitheater in Stockbridge July 23. Doors for the concert will open at 6 p.m. The show will start at 8 p.m. Craig Campell and Reyna Roberts will open for Johnson.

Johnson has released two top-ten albums: 2010′s The Guitar Song and 2012′s Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran. 2008′s That Lonesome Song has been certified platinum.

Parking for the concert will be free as space allows. The venue is all seating and masks are recommended, but not required. Tickets can be purchased here.

