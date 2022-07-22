Jasmine Guy discusses ‘The Lady Makers’ with CBS 46

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Actress Jasmine Guy has been a fixture in the entertainment industry for nearly 35 years. Best known for her work in A Different World and Harlem, Guy’s new film The Lady Makers arrived in theaters July 22. The film follows three young women who are sent by a judge to a plantation in Mississippi to support three elderly Jewish women. Guy plays Emma, a housekeeper tasked with keeping the three young women safe. The three Jewish women are to rehabilitate the young women.

The film is now available on Amazon Prime and in select theaters. It is playing at the Aurora Cineplex in Roswell.

