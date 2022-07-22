Advertisement

KIDZ BOP Live comes to Alpharetta Aug. 14

Touring songs off KIDZ BOP Super Pop!
Kidz Bop group for Petal Fall Festival
Kidz Bop group for Petal Fall Festival
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Kidz Bop tour is stopping in the Atlanta area. Kidz Bop Live will hit the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta Aug. 14 on the heels of KIDZ BOP Super Pop!, the group’s latest album. Super Pop! includes songs such as “abc,” “Meet Me At Our Spot,” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Tickets are available at Live Nation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CLAUDE 'TEX' MCIVER
Fulton DA files motion to retry Claud ‘Tex’ McIver in wife’s 2016 death
Walk A Mile With A Child
Health festival promoting physical activity scheduled at World Congress Center
Poet Life founder Christoph Jenkins and poet Mr. B Rockstar appeared on CBS 46 to discuss Poet...
Poet Life Fest arrives in Atlanta
All lanes on I-285 SB shut down near Washington Road
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-285 SB after car fire