KIDZ BOP Live comes to Alpharetta Aug. 14

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Kidz Bop tour is stopping in the Atlanta area. Kidz Bop Live will hit the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta Aug. 14 on the heels of KIDZ BOP Super Pop!, the group’s latest album. Super Pop! includes songs such as “abc,” “Meet Me At Our Spot,” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Tickets are available at Live Nation.

