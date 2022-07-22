New veterinary clinic seeks to help pet owner who can’t afford care

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Humane Society celebrated the grand opening Friday of a clinic that will provide affordable and accessible veterinary care to the Atlanta community.

Called “Remedy: Your Community Vet,” the clinic on Memorial Drive in southeast Atlanta is supported by VCA Animal Hospitals and PetSmart Charities.

According to Atlanta Humane Society representatives, Remedy will offer transparent pricing models and financial support to those who cannot afford veterinary care.

“Through Remedy, we’re helping pet owners keep pets in their home during hardships when traditionally, these pet owners have been forced to turn to shelters to surrender their pets,” said Cal Morgan, president and CEO of the Atlanta Humane Society.

The clinic will focus on preventative care, including annual exams and vaccines, as well as spay/neuter surgeries, dental surgeries, heartworm treatment, and sick pet services.

