One injured, one arrested after shooting in Lithia Springs

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - One individual is in custody in connection to a shooting that left one individual injured in Lithia Springs on Friday.

Officials say Douglas County Sheriff’s officers responded to the area of the Trail Creek subdivision off East County Road after reports of shots fired.

Police say the shooting victim was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries. One individual is in custody in connection to the shooting. Officials have not identified that individual or the shooter.

There is no additional information from police officials.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

