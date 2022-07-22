Out and About in the ATL | July 22-24, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weekend is here and it is time to get out and about in metro Atlanta. Here are some fun things happening this weekend!

FRIDAY

Fridays-N-Duluth presents Mardi Gras in July on the Duluth Town Green. There will be food trucks and live entertainment.

Hip-hop violinist Rhett Price is performing in the Atlanta Room at Smith’s Olde Bar. Price, who was once homeless, shot to fame on YouTube. https://www.sobatl.com/

SATURDAY

The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck will be making a stop at Perimeter Mall near Urban Outfitters. There will be exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles.

Atlantucky Brewing is introducing its newest beer, The Bluff, during a fundraising event. 10% of proceeds will benefit Future Successor.

Southern Devil Harley-Davidson in Cartersville is hosting the 8th Rockabilly Rumble with live music by Hellcat Razonrs and Atomic Boogie. There will be vendors, food trucks, pinup girl contest, and a car and bike show.

Country musician Jamey Johnson is performing at the Stockbridge Amphitheater. Opening acts include Craig Campbell and Reyna Roberts.

The Atlanta Jollof Music & Food Festival is happening at Piedmont Park. There will be food, vendors, music, and a jollof contest.

SUNDAY

It’s National Tequila Day and Superica is celebrating with their take on the Mexican Martini with The Superita! 5 locations in metro Atlanta.

Second Self on Logan Circle NW is offering a Pound & Pour Class. Pound transforms drumming into an incredibly effective way of working out. Designed for all fitness levels.

The Works ATL on Chattahoochee Avenue NW is hosting Sunday FUNKday with DJ Prince Akeem. Enjoy a beer from Scofflaw and food from Chattahoochee Food Works.

Circus Vazquez, featuring an international cast performing amazing stunts, continues under the big top at Atlanta’s Plaza Fiesta.

Grammy-nominated recording artist Syleena Johnson is performing at City Winery Atlanta on North Avenue.

If you would like to submit information for Out and About in the ATL, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.