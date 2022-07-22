Poet Life Fest arrives in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of the nation’s largest celebrations of poetry comes to various locations around Atlanta this weekend. The Poet Life Fest began as a one-day event in Washington, D.C. last year and has expanded to a three-day fest in Atlanta. it starts July 22 with a party at Apache XLR before moving to the Legacy Center in Marietta Saturday for an all-day event and the Highland Bistro in Atlanta for Sunday brunch.

Performers include poets from Atlanta and around the United States and gospel musicians.

Tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.