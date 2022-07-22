Advertisement

Poet Life Fest arrives in Atlanta

Festival takes place across Atlanta this weekend
The three-day Poet Life Fest occurs in Atlanta July 22-24
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of the nation’s largest celebrations of poetry comes to various locations around Atlanta this weekend. The Poet Life Fest began as a one-day event in Washington, D.C. last year and has expanded to a three-day fest in Atlanta. it starts July 22 with a party at Apache XLR before moving to the Legacy Center in Marietta Saturday for an all-day event and the Highland Bistro in Atlanta for Sunday brunch.

Performers include poets from Atlanta and around the United States and gospel musicians.

Tickets can be found here.

