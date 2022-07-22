Advertisement

Shaq rode in school bus, delivered to surprised Papa John’s customers

Shaq kicked off his back-to-school event by discussing educational program Papa John’s offers
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the upcoming school year approaches, many back-to-school events have happened in and around the metro Atlanta area recently.

On Friday afternoon, NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal kicked off his own back-to-school event by delivering orders to surprise Papa John’s customers in his customized school bus. He also explained the educational opportunities the franchise that he owns offers.

Shaq spoke to team members at the Papa John’s located at 2697 Spring Road about the Doughs and Degrees program that gives team members the opportunity to attend college and earn their degree at no cost. Officials say Papa John’s covers tuition, books, and fees and provides access to top academic advising and guidance from learning experts and more.

Officials add more than 60 Papa John’s team members nationwide have graduated debt-free since 2019.

Shaq visited the Henry County Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday to visit the kids and tour the facility that he donated $1 million to build.

