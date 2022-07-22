Advertisement

Taste of Buckhead returns Oct. 6

Food festival returns for its 17th year
5Church is returning to Taste of Buckhead Oct. 6
5Church is returning to Taste of Buckhead Oct. 6(CBS46)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Taste of Buckhead food festival will return Oct. 6. Now in its 17th year, the Taste offers an unlimited sampling of Buckhead’s best bites for one flat fee. This year’s lineup includes Irie Mon Cafe, 5Church Cafe and Rock’s Chicken and Fries.

Early-bird tickets are $50 and VIP is $100. VIP includes early access at 5:30 p.m., while general admission begins at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tenants say fire alarms didn’t go off during massive Brookhaven fire
Dozens say company that owns apartment ‘isn’t doing enough to help’ after fire
Duluth PD appoints first female police chief in department’s 100-year history
The security vestibule inside Collins Hill High School
Armed guards, metal detectors among metro school districts’ safety plans
63-year-old Gwinnett County man surprised after biking from west to east coast
63-year-old Gwinnett County man surprised after biking from west to east coast
Joro spiders are showing up in other parts of the U.S. after first being found in northern...
Joro spiders are spreading in Georgia, S.C., reports say