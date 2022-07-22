Taste of Buckhead returns Oct. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Taste of Buckhead food festival will return Oct. 6. Now in its 17th year, the Taste offers an unlimited sampling of Buckhead’s best bites for one flat fee. This year’s lineup includes Irie Mon Cafe, 5Church Cafe and Rock’s Chicken and Fries.

Early-bird tickets are $50 and VIP is $100. VIP includes early access at 5:30 p.m., while general admission begins at 6 p.m.

