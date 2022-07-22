Advertisement

Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate

Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate(Source: Troup Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing inmate.

According to the sheriff’s office, 55-year-old Timothy Lane Traffansted cannot be located inside the Troup County Jail and they believe he is not on the property.

Traffansted should be should be wearing a black and white Troup County Jail jumpsuit.

He is not considered to be of any threat or danger to the community. However, if you see him, do not approach him and call 911.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Special Kneads and Treats
Man bikes across country to raise money for special needs, receives big surprise
On Friday, drama unfolded at a specially-called council meeting in the City of South Fulton....
South Fulton mayor, council further at odds after explosive meeting
South Fulton mayor, council further at odds after explosive meeting
Atlanta Open tennis tournament a boost for Atlanta's economy
Atlanta Open set to kick off at Atlantic Station
Atlanta Open tennis tournament a boost for Atlanta's economy
Atlanta Open tennis tournament boosts economy